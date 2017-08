Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAIWAN - Trailing 4-2 in the top of the 9th Chris Whelan delivered for Iowa (Team USA) at the World University Games. Whelan hit a bases loaded clearing double to propel team USA to a 6-4 win over Korea.

The win let the Hawks finish 4-1 in pool play. They'll play again Sunday night against Czech Republic in the semifinals.

Video courtesy of Hawkeyesports.