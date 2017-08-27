× Appanoose County Man Killed in Sunday Morning Accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Appanoose County man is dead following a car accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 14, one mile north of Corydon. The Iowa State Patrol says 33-year-old Jerry Dean Rollins of Cincinnati failed to navigate a curve and went into the ditch. His vehicle vaulted over a farm drive and rolled, before coming to a rest on the passenger side.

Rollins was declared dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.