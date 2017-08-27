× Man Dies After Being Set on Fire, Officials Investigating Incident as Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a fire, and Des Moines police are considering this incident the 23rd homicide in the city this year.

At approximately 1:27 p.m. on Friday, officials responded to 1439 Henderson Avenue on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found two vehicles on fire and an adult male suffering from burns on a large portion of his body.

The victim was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment, but died as a result of his injuries on Sunday. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide, saying it has been determined the victim was set on fire intentionally.

Further information will be released as it is made available.