Man Stealing Package Caught on Urbandale Homeowners’ Surveillance Video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole mail from a family’s front doorstep, but was caught on video from their home surveillance camera.

Homeowner Steve Kautz just moved to the area with his family, and says they're still in shock this happened.

“The kids, you know, they're frightened. A man came on to their property, the package was a part of our vacation, we expected that package back, and this gentleman took it. So the kids are pretty upset," Kautz said.

The man walked up the front steps and rang the doorbell. Nobody was home at the time, so it appears the man decided to leave with the package, not knowing the homeowners were watching the events unfold on camera.

“We get an alert on our phone and we look at it and it's the postal carrier dropping the package on the front porch,” Kautz said.

An alert that was triggered by a Nest camera, installed right above the Kautzes' front door. After the incident, the family posted the surveillance video on social media.

“A half million views of your face on Facebook committing a crime, you better think about it before you do it because your face is going viral," Kautz said.

Police say they plan to start an investigation on Monday.

