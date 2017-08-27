Shattered Glass Injures Man After Shots Fired on Sunday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man is in the hospital after shots were fired on the north side of Des Moines.

Police were called to 1710 22nd Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, investigators found several shell casings. Investigators later found a victim a few blocks away at a second crime scene located at the Shop and Save in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police say the man was not shot, but injured by window glass that was shattered by gunfire.

No arrests have yet been made.