The Insiders: August 27th Edition, Iowans’ Political Reactions and Politicians’ Strategies

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week, Political Director Dave Price issued a challenge to Republican politicians in Iowa, asking them to come onto the show and talk about President Trump's response to the violent protests in Charlottesville. While they didn't take him up on the offer, some Iowans had pretty strong opinions about the request.

Doug Gross--a frequent Insiders contributor over the years, former Chief of Staff to Governor Terry Branstad, former Republican nominee for governor, and former advisor to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign--also joined Dave in the studio to discuss the president's strategy and other Republicans' roles.