Three Injured in Iowa City Shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three people are recovering and two men are in jail after a shooting in Iowa City early Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the pedestrian mall around 1:30 a.m. Police say this is a busy time for the area as people are leaving the bars.

Witnesses say they heard shots ring out, and many people started to run and hide because of the noise. Police say the two men fired those shots at close range at several people in the area.

Those who were there say it was pretty scary.

"I asked a few guys if they'd seen my buddy and I looked over to my right and I saw a guy pull out a gun, and that's when I started running and I heard about seven gun shots, it sounded like they were ricocheting. I was covering my head and everything, scary stuff," said Frank Colella.

The criminal complaint says this shooting was over an ongoing feud. Police say the three people injured were not University of Iowa students.