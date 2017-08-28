× 7 Iowa Counties Given Presidential Disaster Declarations for July Storms

DES MOINES, Iowa – Seven Iowa counties are receiving a Presidential Disaster Declaration in connection with severe storms and flooding that happened back in July.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the request for the declarations and learned Sunday of President Trump’s approval.

The declaration includes seven counties that suffered major damage during storms between July 19th and July 23rd. The counties are: Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, and Mitchell.

McGregor, in Clayton County, was especially hard-hit when an EF-1 tornado destroyed several buildings along Main Street.

An estimated $7 million in damage was found in the affected counties. The disaster declaration allows for federal funding to help with emergency work and repair/replacement of damaged facilities and other storm clean-up efforts.