Driver Flips Car Onto Sidewalk While Reportedly Texting While Driving

DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver was lucky to walk away from a crash Monday morning … and even luckier that no one was walking on the sidewalk nearby.

Police say the driver was texting while driving on Easton Boulevard around 10:00 o’clock this morning when he hit a bridge over Fourmile Creek and flipped his car onto the sidewalk. The driver walked away from the accident. No one was on the sidewalk. The driver is being cited for using an electronic device while driving.