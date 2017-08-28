Eastern Iowa Law Enforcement Warning of Attacks in Rural Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa sheriff's office is asking all Iowans to be aware of a recent string of attacks in rural parts of the state.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Department issued the warning last Friday. They say there have been four reported attacks on women in Black Hawk, Linn, and Tama Counties in recent months; all four took place in rural areas.

There is no word on whether any of the incidents are related. Officials urge anyone who is stranded in a rural area or who sees something suspicious to call police immediately.