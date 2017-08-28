Former ISU Football Player Facing Theft Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A former Iowa State University football star is charged in a pair of thefts in Ankeny.

Jake Knott, 26, is charged with third degree theft after being accused of stealing nearly $800 in merchandise from Sportsman's Warehouse on two different occasions. He was arrested following the second alleged theft on Saturday.

Knott graduated from Waukee High School and played in 33 games at Iowa State during his four-year career. In 2013, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was released the next year after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.