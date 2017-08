Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa -- A park in eastern Iowa has some new landscapers.

Hickory Hills Park in La Porte City uses a group of goats to eat away at unwanted weeds. Those goats ended up having babies, who are now chomping away at the wild parsnip, poison ivy, honey suckle, and mustard seeds.

The kids were ready to start munching away about 3-4 days after being born.