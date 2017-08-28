Iowa Volunteers Ready to Rescue Animals From Texas Floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS -- Some Iowans are traveling to Texas to help with hurricane relief efforts, including volunteers from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport.

The volunteers will drive to Texas on Tuesday to bring van loads of homeless dogs back to Iowa. The local rescue is working with shelters hit by Harvey to free up space for family pets who were flooded from their homes. Organizers have room to bring back around 70 dogs.

"We don't want to take people's pets that are in shelters right now because they need to be reunited with their pets when everything dries up, so we're working really hard with the rural shelters around the Houston area," said Amy Heinz.

Volunteers are scrambling to get supplies to take with them to Texas. If you want to make a donation, items can be dropped off at PetSakes in Des Moines and at Bone-A-Patreat in West Des Moines.