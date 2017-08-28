New Location Allows Metro Organization to Provide More Athletic Opportunities for Iowans With Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A new facility in Ankeny is opening its doors for the first time on Monday.

The Urbandale-based organization Courage League Sports is expanding, with a new Ankeny campus. The group provides classes and athletic needs for special needs kids and adults. Officials say the new facility will allow them to reach as far as Ames and Newton to provide unique athletic opportunities that wouldn't exist without them.

"The numbers are still astounding. There's over 52,000 kids and adults in the greater Des Moines area living with a special need, so it's really important to have options available for everybody in our community," said Melissa Clarke-Wharff, founder of Courage League Sports.

The official opening day isn't until next week, but the group is holding open gyms every night this week from 4-6 p.m. The center is located at 110 North Ankeny Boulevard.