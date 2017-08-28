Pella Regional Health Center Opens New Birthing Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- The Pella Regional Health Center has dedicated a new $9 million obstetrics area. This new addition birthing center was built as a third floor atop the current hospital structure.

The Health Center has needed more space for birthing, after 539 babies were born here last year.

“We stay plenty busy. We’ve grown by leaps and bounds almost by the year, for the last 5 to 7 years," said Spencer Carlstone, MD. “Part of that, a function of the hospitals around us starting to deliver less babies, but also part of it is our quality of services.”

The big improvement for the operation is more space. The rooms are larger, and the nursery is also much bigger.

“We're very excited for the community. This is something that we've looked forward to for several years now,” said Yvonne O’Brien-Evans, Chief Nursing Officer. “We’ve done a lot of research in the last couple of years on what we need to do to upgrade our services.”

The new addition also features whirlpool baths for the mothers and a special sink designed for baby’s first bath.

“We do have viewing windows, so little brothers and sisters can see the newborn babies through the window here now,” said O'Brien-Evans.

"We have designed it that everything we need in there is there to take care of the mom and the baby, and that will keep our nurses at the bedside delivering the care for the patient and for the family,” said Karen Westercamp, OB Nurse Manager.

An open house was held Sunday, during which over 800 people toured the Pella facility.

Final touches are being put on the new unit on Monday, and the move from downstairs could start on Tuesday.