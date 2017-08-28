× Police: Two Sought as ‘Persons of Interest’ in Noah Campbell Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa –Police are looking for two people in connection with a previous homicide in Des Moines.

Nineteen-year-old Noah Campbell was shot and killed last week outside at a convenience store on the east side of the metro.

Des Moines police say witnesses quickly helped them identify persons of interest in the shooting. Eighteen-year old Daniel Lamay was the first person arrested. He is charged with first degree murder…

Police say he was not the only person involved and are now seeking to persons of interest in the case. They are seeking 19-year old Malik Mandujano and 18-year-old Charisma Simmons.

Neither has been charged in the case but Mandujano does have an arrest warrant related to a separate robbery charge.

If you have information on the case call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.