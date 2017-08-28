× Stepfather of Arson Homicide Victim Detained in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota — Des Moines police have confirmed that Randy Miles, the stepfather of a man officials believe was intentionally set on fire, has been detained in North Dakota.

Miles was located and detained in Grand Forks on Monday, where Des Moines law enforcement officials will soon interview him. Police say they believe he has information that is “critical to the resolution of the investigation.”

Christopher Lenhart, 26, died on Sunday from severe burn injuries sustained on Friday.

No charges have yet been filed. This case is the 23rd homicide in Des Moines this year.