Thousands of Volunteers Needed for Hunger Fight

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of volunteers are needed for Meals from the Heartland's 10th annual Hunger Fight.

The volunteers will pack millions of meals for those around the world who face hunger every day.

The Hunger Fight runs from August 30th to September 2nd at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines, and shifts are two hours long. You can sign up on the Meals from the Heartland website.

About 10,000 volunteers packaged more than four million meals last year, and organizers hope to package the 100 millionth meal during this 10th anniversary event.