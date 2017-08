Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some of the smallest evacuees from Hurricane Harvey have already arrived in Des Moines.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa took in 20 dogs on Tuesday from the north Texas area. A shelter there arranged to empty its kennels before the storm because it knew they would be needed once the storm did arrive.

The ARL is offering a "name your price" event for all dogs and cats this weekend to make room for more storm evacuees to arrive.