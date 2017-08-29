Central Iowa Mission Team Bringing Boat to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A central Iowa mission group is heading into Houston’s flooded waters.

On Tuesday, the group left Des Moines with a boat, fuel, and tools. Once they arrive in Texas, they plan to buy supplies to hand out to people in need. The local nonprofit organization, Disaster Relief Missions, say it will also meet up with a local pastor who will help coordinate their relief efforts.

Paul Wilson Jr. says he’s helped with hurricane relief before, but says this one might be the most devastating.

“We're always looking for opportunities to be able to help and serve people, so seeing something like this, sometimes when hurricanes come through, they don’t end up doing much damage, but this one is just unbelievable. It looks like it’s as bad a Katrina, if not worse."

The group is already in the process of raising money and planning another trip to the Houston region. To follow their journey and find out how you can help, visit their Facebook page.