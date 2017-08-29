× Downtown Bar Robbery Suspect Held Woman at Knifepoint

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to use a knife to rob a downtown Des Moines bar Monday night.

Officers were called to The Copper Cup at 207 4th following the robbery. They say a female bartender and her friend were alone in the bar when 35-year-old Samuel Folmer entered and tried talking to the pair.

Police say Folmer was upset when he left the bar after attempting to talk to the women about his problems. He returned just a short time later and grabbed one of the women from behind, holding a knife to her and demanding money from the register.

The bartender gave Folmer cash and he fled the scene. Officers were able to locate him entering Legends. Police say as he tried to flee out the back door he was met by more officers. He initially held out the knife toward officers but dropped it and was taken into custody without incident.

Folmer is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of first degree robbery.