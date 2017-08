Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Police in Iowa City are asking people to check for skimmers at ATMs.

Police released surveillence photos showing a man on a motorcycle placing credit card skimming devices on several ATMs in the area. This includes Iowa City, North Liberty, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids. Police say the man also withdrew cash with fake cards.

This comes at a time when more people will travel to Iowa City; the Iowa Hawkeyes' first game of the season is on Saturday.