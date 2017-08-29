Kemin Industries Opening Global Headquarters in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local ingredient manufacturer, Kemin Industries, is opening its global headquarters in Des Moines.

Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini attended the grand opening on Scott Street, inside the more than $120 million building.

The company has 2,500 employees worldwide, and is looking to grow. Kemin works in bio fuel, animal health and nutrition, and food technologies, and has offices in 90 countries. Its most recent project was a digital tool to show antioxidants, which helps manufactures retain fresh food.

Kemin's goal is to grow with the city of Des Moines, and officials believe this is the perfect location to met that goal.

"The company was founded just a block away. So this has always been the area, and I think with all the development downtown in the East Village, I think much more is going to come out to this corridor," said Lauren Burt.

Over the next year, Kemin says it wants to grow by 200 employees.