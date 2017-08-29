× Louisiana Bracing for Harvey on Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

LOUISIANA — Twelve years ago on Tuesday, a catastrophic hurricane hit the United States.

Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana on this day in 2005. It was a strong category 3 storm with winds of 145 miles per hour. Over 1,200 people died as a result of the storm.

Many of the levees and floodwalls failed in New Orleans, leaving 80% of the city underwater. The damage left behind caused more than $100 billion in damage in Louisiana and along the gulf course.

On this anniversary, Louisiana is bracing for Harvey. Forecasters say an additional 10 inches of rain is possible, on top of what the area has already received.