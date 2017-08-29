Man Who Survived Guthrie Center House Fire Recovering from Burns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa -- "It's been hard," said 54-year-old William Long III. "It's been real hard. I have trouble sleeping. I have trouble doing things."

Long suffered severe burns from a house fire in Guthrie Center in May that killed 16-year old Shakiah Cockerham and 12-year-old Paige Exline. Long was flown to Omaha, Nebraska, where he was hospitalized for those injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is staying at a motel in Guthrie Center.

On Tuesday, Long shared photos with Channel 13 that show some of the burns he sustained to his face, head, neck, back, and hands. The photos were taken one week after the house fire. He's now doing a lot better than he was when these photos were taken.

"I've been healing good, I hope," said Long. "I can do things now with my hands I didn't used to be able to. I can hold my cup of coffee and things like that, hold a bowl if I have to or a glass."