Nationwide Sending Dozens of Insurance Adjusters to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Insurance experts are predicting Harvey will be one of the costliest ever for the industry.

So far, Nationwide has sent close to 40 insurance adjusters from its Des Moines location to Dallas and San Antonio. However, officials say that number will likely increase. They also say relief workers are struggling to get into Houston due to flood waters.

The insurance giant says it insures a large portion of southeast Texas and is working to help ease customers' concerns. As a result, the company has deployed its catastrophe response unit to help reach more people faster.

“We have a couple of response units. One is a semi-trailer. It comes fully equipped with communication efforts and we'll stage our humanitarian efforts there. People can come there and report a first notice of loss. We'll handle their claims,” says Dick Clinard, a Nationwide spokesperson.

Officials say until flood waters recede, they won't be able to make damage assessments.