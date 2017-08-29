× Police ID 13-Year-Old Killed in Tuesday Accident

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police have confirmed a 13-year-old has died as a result of a bike versus vehicle accident.

Officials responded to a report of an accident in the 6600 block of Merle Hay Road at approximately 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the victim is Ali Hashim, a student at Johnston Middle School. The driver of the vehicle has been confirmed as 36-year-old Matthew Scott Nielsen of Granger.

The incident is still under investigation, but officials have determined drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Johnston Superintendent Dr. Corey Lunn released a statement saying the district will provide counseling services at the middle school available for students, staff, parents, and community members from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week. The district also encourages parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and behavior for signs that they may be struggling with grief.

The school has provided an online resource for those in need, which can be found here. A student assistance program offered through Unity Point Health can also be utilized free of charge for Johnston students and family members. Appointments can be made by calling 263-4004.

Funeral arrangements for Hashim have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it is made available.

41.670983 -93.713049