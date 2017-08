Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Officers say the man in the accompanying photo is a suspect in a number of cases of thefts from cars in the Beaverdale area. Those thefts have led to credit card fraud cases as well.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400.