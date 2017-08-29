× Principal of Perry School Reinstated Following Reaction From Upset Community

PERRY, Iowa — To show their disapproval with a decision to fire the principal at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Perry, more than 600 parents and community members signed a petition calling for him to be reinstated.

Their call even went beyond the petition, with the chance to voice their concerns to the diocese in Des Moines. But it seems a decision from the diocese won’t be needed to get his job back.

On Monday, Eddie Diaz was reinstated as the school’s principal, effective immediately. Raccoon Valley Radio reports the matter may have been resolved after the school’s priest and Diaz sat down and discussed their concerns.

The reasons behind his initial firing are still unknown.