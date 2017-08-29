× Sculpture Honors Man’s Contributions to Perry

PERRY, Iowa — Monday night, the town of Perry came out to unveil a new project honoring the historical development of the community.

Perry leaders held a lighting ceremony for the first of four new sculptures to be displayed along Willis Boulevard. The sculpture represents industry and commemorates the life of Pete VanKirk.

VanKirk is well known for his contributions to the town.

“He was the CEO of Progressive Foundry, and they wanted something to illustrate how much he cared and the love he poured into his community. Immediately the idea of a crucible pouring a stream of molten metal came to mind,” said artist John Brommel.

The next sculpture will be unveiled in November during Art on the Prairie.