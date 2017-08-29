× What to Pack for School Lunch

DES MOINES, Iowa – With kids back at school, planning a variety of lunches for them can become a struggle.

Community Health Educator for Blank Children’s Hospital, Julia Richards Krapel said every child likes something different when it comes to school lunches.

“Ideally, if you could give them a variety that would be great. Some kids don’t like variety so they are going to want the same thing every day and that’s where you are really wanting to try to get in some of the different colored fruits and vegetables. And trying a variety of dairy or protein items,” Richards Krapel said.

Richards Krapel said children should have an item from each food group.

Parents can even get creative with making vegetable kabobs.

Richards Krapel said she hopes that kids are eating until they are full.

“Encouraging kids if you are only going to eat a few things, if you could take a bite of everything that you have in there. Really pushing the protein items and the fruit and vegetable items would be best.”

Great lunch items include: fruit, vegetables, low fat dairy and more.

Richards Krapel also said it is important to clean the lunch box every day to stay away from bacteria growth.