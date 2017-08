Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman who stabbed a deacon at a metro church will spend up to five years in prison.

The sentence was handed down for Ashley Eckhardt on Tuesday, after she pleaded guilty to willful injury. In February, she stabbed Joseph Coan at St. Augustine's Church.

Eckhardt apologized to Coan on Tuesday during sentencing.