× Fareway Sending Supplies to Texas to Assist in Hurricane Harvey Recovery

ANKENY, Iowa — Fareway is sending two truckloads of supplies to Texas for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The semi-trailers stuffed with cleaning supplies, paper towels, diapers, and drinking water departed Iowa Wednesday morning at 8:30.

The trucks are bound for the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler.

Employees say they’re glad their company has stepped up to help those in need.

“It’s heartbreaking. People losing their homes, everything in it. So, I’m glad people in Iowa are getting together, getting supplies, and helping them out,” said Doug Haugland, Store Manager at the South Ankeny Fareway.

Some Fareway stores are also doing individual donation efforts so check with your community’s store if you’re interested in helping.