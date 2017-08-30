Johnston and Cycling Communities Mourn Death of Ali Hashim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Four days ago 13-year-old Ali Hashim began the sixth grade at Johnston Middle School. On Wednesday evening he will be laid to rest after being hit and killed while riding his bike on Tuesday.

Ali was riding in the intersection of NW 66th Street and Merle Hay Road when he was hit by a truck driven by a 36-year-old Granger man. No charges have been filed in the crash but it remains under investigation. City officials say the intersection does not have a history of accidents.

The metro cycling community says the crash is a wake up call. "It made it real," says Pam Bell with Ghost Bike of Central Iowa, "It was suddenly not just a name. He is somebody`s little boy."

Bell will ask the city's approval to place a ghost bike sculpture at the spot where Ali was killed as a permanent reminder to drivers to be aware of cyclists on the road.