Randy Miles Charged With Murder and Arson for Death of Stepson

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man arrested in North Dakota earlier this week is now charged with the murder of his stepson.

Randy Miles, Jr. was charged on Wednesday with First Degree Murder and First Degree Arson for the death of Christopher Lenhart. Lenhart was found in a burning vehicle on Sunday at 1439 Henderson Avenue. Lenhart was pulled from the vehicle and died at a Des Moines hospital.

Police announced the next day that they were searching for Lenhart’s stepfather, Miles, because they believed he had information about Lenhart’s death. Miles was found in North Dakota on Monday and arrested on an unrelated warrant. Des Moines officers traveled to North Dakota this week to interview him.

Miles remains in custody in Grand Forks, North Dakota awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

Christopher Lenhart is the 23rd homicide victim in the city of Des Moines in 2017.