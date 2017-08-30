× Suspect to Plead Guilty to Lesser Charges in Drag Racing Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man accused in the drag racing death of a friend plans to plead guilty to lesser charges in the case.

Twenty-three-year-old Crellin Hornsby was originally charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving and homicide by vehicle in the death of 22-year-old Edwin Ramirez. Police say Hornsby and Ramirez were drag racing on motorcycles on October 22nd, 2016 when Ramirez crashed into another vehicle and died.

Prosecutors filed a motion last week amending the charges and informing the court Hornsby has agreed to plead guilty to drag racing causing death and involuntary manslaughter.

Online court documents filed Tuesday show a plea hearing and sentencing for Hornsby has been scheduled for September 28th.

The document also revealed Hornsby’s pre-trial release was revoked and he is back in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $15,000.