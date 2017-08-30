WATCH: ‘Donut Disrespect’ Crew Back with Assist from Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell

AMES, Iowa – The dynamic donut duo is back again with more on the Donut Disrespect campaign in Ames.

Iowa State Police’s Anthony Greiter and Ames Police’s Eric Snyder have reunited and, along with a little help from Iowa State Head Football Coach Matt Campbell, are reminding people not to disrespect, discriminate, harass, or hate.

Their newest video shows them enjoying some raised donuts and talking about the Raise The Standard effort – along with the new motto “Be a Fan in the Stands, Not a Pain in the Grass”.

Check out the video and donut forget to stick around after for some fun bloopers.

