Ghost Bike Marks Spot Where Johnston Teen was Killed

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A permanent memorial now stands at the spot where a Johnston teenager was killed this week as a reminder to be aware of cyclists.

13-year-old Ali Hashim was hit and killed while riding his bike in the intersection of NW 66th Street and Merle Hay Road on Tuesday. He was laid to rest on Wednesday evening. He had just begun the 8th Grade at Johnston Middle School one week before.

On Thursday the organization Ghost Bike of Central Iowa installed a white bike at the crash site. It now stands alongside mounds of flowers, cards, candles and balloons.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.