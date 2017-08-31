× Hy-Vee to Own and Operate 26 Wahlburgers Restaurants in Midwest

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A new deal between Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers will bring 26 restaurants to the Midwest, making the grocery chain the largest franchisee of Wahlburgers.

The partnership between Wahlburgers and Hy-Vee was announced Wednesday. The deal means Hy-Vee will build, own, and operate the restaurants in seven Midwestern states. The first Wahlburgers owned by Hy-Vee will be built in West Des Moines and is expected to open in mid-2018.

The deal will also add certain Wahlburgers items to the menu at Hy-Vee’s Market Grille restaurants.

The restaurants were founded by some famous names in the entertainment business, brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, along with another brother Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg already has some experience partnering with Hy-Vee for his nutritional supplement brand.

“Hy-Vee has been a great partner for us with our Performance Inspired Nutrition line. Their commitment to quality and innovation shows in everything they do,” said Mark Wahlberg. “I can’t think of a better fit for Wahlburgers to introduce our family’s hospitality to the Midwest.”

According to his Instagram account, Mark Wahlberg was also in the Des Moines metro Wednesday. He posted a video from the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

There are currently 17 Wahlburgers restaurants located in nine states and Canada.