Texas Gulf Coast -- A team of workers from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa are on the ground in Texas waiting to hit the water and search for stranded animals.

The Iowa team left for the Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning and arrived early Thursday after driving nonstop. Josh Colvin joined Channel 13 News live at 5:00 o'clock on Thursday to talk about what he's seen so far and what he expects to find when they hit the water.