Iowa Colleges Rallying to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Basketball teams at several of Iowa colleges are answering the call to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Drake University, UNI, Central College, William Penn, and the University of Dubuque are among the schools participating – sending shirts, shoes, and gear.

Players and coaches at the University of Dubuque packed up some of their gear to ship to the University of Houston. Houston’s head coach sent out a tweet this week asking for donations.

It’s a gesture many basketball programs across the country are doing.

“We’re all obviously competitive and competing against each other during the season and all that, but it’s definitely a time when everyone is trying to come together to help those in need,” said University of Dubuque Men’s Basketball Coach Robbie Sieverding.

The University of Houston says the response has been overwhelming, with more than 700 commitments over social media.