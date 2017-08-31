× Man Arrested for Alleged False Imprisonment of Girlfriend

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday on domestic assault and false imprisonment charges.

Police found a woman running from a wrecked vehicle at East 13th and Walker around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman told officers she and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Jesse Hernandez, were arguing and numerous assaults occurred in the vehicle.

She claims Hernandez drove all over town refusing to let her out and eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The girlfriend escaped and Hernandez was arrested.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then transported to the jail Thursday morning.

Hernandez also faces possession of marijuana and driving while barred charges.