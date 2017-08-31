× Officials: Criminal Investigation Into Downtown Exira Fire

EXIRA, Iowa – A fire that destroyed several businesses in downtown Exira earlier this summer is being investigated as a criminal act.

The July 14th fire destroyed a bar, a crafts store, and a doctor’s office as well as causing damage to surrounding businesses. The damage was estimated at more than $1 million.

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal’s Division are investigating the fire’s cause and say there are “suspicious facts surrounding the fire.”

They say a specific area inside of Jerry’s Bar has been identified as where the fire began.

A statement about the fire investigation was posted Wednesday on the Audubon County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Officials say they won’t release any further information right now in order to protect the integrity of the on-going investigation