× 30th Safe Haven Baby Now Awaiting Adoption

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the 30th time in the last 16 years an Iowa baby has been given up under the state’s Safe Haven Law.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says the baby girl was born on August 21st at an undisclosed Iowa hospital. The girl will stay in DHS custody until she is adopted to a waiting family. Specific details of where the child was born and her parents’ identities are not released by officials.

Iowa’s Safe Haven Law was passed in 2001 following the death of an infant in eastern Iowa who was born at home to a teen mother. The law allows a mother to surrender a child up to two weeks after birth to any hospital without facing criminal charges.