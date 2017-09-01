After Recent Incident on Campus, ISU Police Issue Safety Reminder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University police are warning students about a suspicious situation on campus.

A student was walking along Wallace Road around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when she was approached by four men in a car. She told police someone said "get her."

The men took off when the woman took out her cell phone, possibly thinking she was calling police. The woman did not report the incident until Thursday night, after hearing about a similar incident on the same day.

Police encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings, walk with someone, use SafeRide, and trust your instincts.