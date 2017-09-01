× AHeinz57 Pet Rescue Bringing Texas Animals to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa pet rescue is helping to ease overcrowding at shelters in Texas.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport brought 96 dogs and six cats back to Iowa. Most of the dogs are going to foster homes, and the shelter asks people to keep an eye on their Facebook page and website to see when the pups will be available for adoption.

These are pets that were already in shelters waiting for adoption, not pets rescued from flooded homes.