DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday morning, Des Moines police responded to a report of a truck fire on East 12th Street at approximately 6 a.m.

Officials believe the fire was started intentionally from inside the vehicle. The flames destroyed most of the truck, but the bed was still intact. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

This is the second intentionally-set vehicle fire in Des Moines in the last week. Authorities are continuing to investigate.