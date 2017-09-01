× Former First Lady Pleads Guilty to Public Intoxication

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa first lady Mari Culver is entering a guilty plea after being ticketed for public intoxication at the Iowa State Fair last month.

Culver was stopped at the fairgrounds near the midway on August 19th after State Troopers observed her stumbling, swaying and bumping into people. A breathalyzer test shows her blood alcohol content was 0.189, more than twice the legal limit. A family member took her home from the fair. This week Culver plead guilty to Public Intoxication.

Culver was Iowa’s first lady from 2007-2011 when her husband, Chet Culver, served as Iowa’s governor. Culver works for the Attorney General’s office.