× Fort Dodge Boy Shot in Leg, Police Investigating Incident

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A young boy was injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge on Thursday night.

Police received reports of shots fired, and as they were investigating, they stopped two kids who were running near the scene. A short time later, a third child was admitted to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police recovered one gun and charged one of the boys who was running from the scene with carrying weapons. They still believe a second gun was involved, and more charges could be filed.