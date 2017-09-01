× Honor Flight Organizers Looking for Community Help to Enhance Event for Veterans

IOWA — The next Central Iowa Honor Flight leaves from Des Moines in ten days, and organizers want the community’s help with the sendoff.

On September 12th, approximately 250 Iowa veterans will travel to Washington D.C. to tour the national war memorials. Before leaving for Washington, they’ll be the guests of honor at a sendoff ceremony at Vets Auditorium in downtown Des Moines.

Honor Flight organizers would like to line a parade route from the Airport Holiday Inn to the sendoff with as much red, white, and blue as possible. The route will stretch along Fleur, to MLK Pkway, to 7th, and then to Vets. Flag wavers are requested to line the route from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday the 12th.